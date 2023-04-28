Ingham County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of County Patrol lieutenant

Lt. Ted Harrison
Lt. Ted Harrison(Ingham County Sheriff's Office)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement across Mid-Michigan is grieving one of their own.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Ted Harrison, badge number 5368, died early Wednesday morning after battling an illness. He was surrounded by his family during his final moments.

Originally from Holt, Harrison attended Ferris State University before joining the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office in 2001. Since then, he served in multiple roles before being promoted to Lieutenant in 2021, where he led County Patrol.

The sheriff’s office said Harrison was an exceptional officer who brought joy to everyone who knew him, had a massive heart, and deeply loved his wife and two daughters.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McAlister’s Deli in Lansing relocating
McAlister’s Deli in Lansing relocating
Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens
Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens
“While I remained committed to my role as a public servant, at this time I realize there isn’t...
St. Johns mayor resigns during City Commission meeting citing ‘hostility’
Lansing Township police search for retail fraud suspect
Lansing Township police search for retail fraud subject
A man was hospitalized on April 26, 2023 after being stabbed in Lansing.
Man hospitalized after stabbing at Lansing residence

Latest News

Authorities believe shots were fired April 13 from the rear passenger seat of a black vehicle...
Police seek help in identifying vehicles involved in Albion driveby shooting
Lansing City Council to see new faces as 2 members plan to step down
Lansing City Council to see new faces as 2 members plan to step down
Lansing City Council to see new faces as 2 members plan to step down
Take Your Child to Work Day returns to MSU following pandemic hiatus