Ingham County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of County Patrol lieutenant

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement across Mid-Michigan is grieving one of their own.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Ted Harrison, badge number 5368, died early Wednesday morning after battling an illness. He was surrounded by his family during his final moments.

Originally from Holt, Harrison attended Ferris State University before joining the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office in 2001. Since then, he served in multiple roles before being promoted to Lieutenant in 2021, where he led County Patrol.

The sheriff’s office said Harrison was an exceptional officer who brought joy to everyone who knew him, had a massive heart, and deeply loved his wife and two daughters.

