Of Heumman Interest: ‘Game of the Year’ brings joy, unity to Pewamo-Westphalia

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dozens of special Olympians, along with many others, were filled with joy as they attended the annual middle of spring basketball game at Pewamo-Westphalia. This event is held every year and is a source of excitement for everyone who attends.

The game, which is referred to as the “Game of the Year,” pitted the Clinton County RESA Special Olympics team against the Pewamo-Westphalia boys and girls basketball teams. For those involved, the reward of seeing kids less fortunate than themselves smiling and having fun is priceless.

One participant expressed their gratitude to Pewamo-Westphalia for allowing them to have the game for as many years as they have, stating that every public school should take the opportunity to have this type of game.

They added that seeing the smiles on the faces of the kids playing basketball brings pure joy that cannot be beaten.

The one thing that makes this game unique and special is that everyone wins.

