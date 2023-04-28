Henry Ford Health welcomes nurses from oversees

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals everywhere are trying to fill a huge need for nurses. Henry Ford Health System is looking as far as the Philippines to meet patient demands.

Jeff Breslin has worked as a nurse for 28 years and said something needs to change.

“I’ve seen over time the hospitals talk about bringing in workers, nurses from other countries to help fill the gap,” said Breslin.

Henry Ford Health has a shortage of nurses at all of its facilities in Michigan. To fix that problem, The hospital is bringing in 600 registered nurses from the Philippines. Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Eric Wallis said the first Filipino nurse arrived this week and they hope to welcome more later this year.

Henry Ford Health said the training in the Philippines is very similar to training in the United States. The training that nursing students like Julia Zaretti are going through right now, preparing for the workforce.

“I’m just excited to come in with everything, new knowledge and be able to help patients that are still in need,” said Zaretti.

Zaretti and Breslin said they think the idea of bringing Filipino nurses to the States will help patient care.

“Any help is really important and needed in this time,” said Zaretti.

“We welcome any kind of help at this point that we can get,” said Breslin.

Whether they have been in the field for decades or are just starting out. Caring for patients in their number one priority.

Henry Ford Health hopes to continue bringing nurses over from the Philippines until 2025.

