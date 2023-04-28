Eli’s Project hosts mental health awareness game at Okemos High School

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - People gathered at Okemos High School to watch a special lacrosse game Thursday night.

The game not only entertained spectators but also aimed to raise awareness for youth mental health. The event was organized by Eli’s Project, a mental health charity founded by Dr. Zach Goldstein in honor of his son Eli Fleetwood, who tragically committed suicide at the young age of 15.

Goldstein spoke about his son’s love for sports, particularly lacrosse, and how the foundation in his honor is helping to raise awareness about youth mental health.

“We’re just happy to be out and help to push awareness and maybe identify some families or some athletes that are looking for action to help with some mental health struggles they’re having,” said Goldstein.

The event was not just a lacrosse game but also a platform for many different mental health organizations to come together and offer support. One such organization was the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), which offers weekly family classes and peer-to-peer support for those suffering from mental illness.

Elaine Mallon, a volunteer from NAMI, emphasized the importance of treating mental health like any other health condition and encouraged parents to equip their children with the right tools from a young age.

“We do weekly family classes to learn the proper tools to deal with it, we have peer-to-peer for people that are suffering with mental illness themselves,” Mallon said. “We have Ending the Silence, which is really exciting because we want to get into high schools and middle schools because we really want people at a young age to be fully equipped with the right tools.”

Experts at the event emphasized the importance of parents paying attention to their children’s behavior, and being alert for emotional changes.

“You know your child and if something changes, it’s worth getting assessed and getting something checked out,” said Ashley Nance, with Therapy Today.

For Christina Callton, a mother who attended the event, events like this are crucial for breaking down the negative stigma surrounding mental health.

“Things like this are helpful too, to just get out here and be doing something active and to be talking about it in a more fun space,” she said.

The Mayo Clinic has also encouraged parents to look out for emotional changes in their children, such as crying for no apparent reason, outbursts of anger over small matters, irritability, and loss of interest in activities they may have enjoyed before. Seeking help as soon as possible is highly recommended in such situations.

More information on Eli’s Project can be found on its official website or its official Facebook page here.

