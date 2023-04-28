East Lansing police seek help identifying subjects in Raising Cane’s theft, vandalism

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying several people.

According to authorities, they are wanted in connection with larceny from a building and malicious destruction of property that occurred Sunday at Raising Cane’s.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who recognizes the subjects or has any information is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-6897.

