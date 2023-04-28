East Lansing police seek help identifying subjects in Raising Cane’s theft, vandalism
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying several people.
According to authorities, they are wanted in connection with larceny from a building and malicious destruction of property that occurred Sunday at Raising Cane’s.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who recognizes the subjects or has any information is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-6897.
Read next:
- MSU working with NASA to save the planet
- Retail fraud on the rise in Mid-Michigan, impacting businesses of all sizes
- MSU to introduce upgrades to campus security with new locks, cameras
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.