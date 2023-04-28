Dodging the rain into the weekend and Friday’s top stories

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday’s nice weather was our peak of the week as we head into the weekend dodging some rain. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has an update on our forecast. Plus Seth Wells joins the Now Desk with a look at some of the day’s top headlines to start your Friday.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 28, 2023

  • Average High: 63º Average Low 41º
  • Lansing Record High: 82° 1914
  • Lansing Record Low: 20° 1874
  • Jackson Record High: 87º 1936
  • Jackson Record Low: 24º 1946

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Township police search for retail fraud suspect
Lansing Township police search for retail fraud subject
Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens
Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens
16-year-old shot on Lansing’s south side
McLaren accused of leaving patient medical records in decommissioned hospital
Lt. Ted Harrison
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of County Patrol lieutenant

Latest News

Lansing police facing officer shortage
Lansing police face officer shortage
Dodging Raindrops Into Early Next Week
Eli’s Project hosts mental health awareness game at Okemos High School
Eli’s Project hosts mental health awareness game at Okemos High School