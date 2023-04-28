Biden to present Air Force team with football trophy

Air Force players touch the eagle on the Commander in Chief's trophy following an NCAA college...
Air Force players touch the eagle on the Commander in Chief's trophy following an NCAA college football game against Army in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Air Force won the game by a final of 13-7.(Emil Lippe | AP Photo/Emil Lippe)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will reward members of the Air Force with a trophy for winning a football rivalry.

The president will present the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy to the Air Force Falcons during a ceremony at the East Room of the White House on Friday.

The Air Force football team beat the Army team 13-7 during a tournament back in November, assuring the Falcons of their 21st trophy, the Associated Press reported.

The trophy is given as part of a three-team rivalry between the Army, Navy and Air Force service academies and is awarded to the football team with the best record.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Township police search for retail fraud suspect
Lansing Township police search for retail fraud subject
Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens
Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens
16-year-old shot on Lansing’s south side
Lt. Ted Harrison
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of County Patrol lieutenant
McLaren accused of leaving patient medical records in decommissioned hospital

Latest News

Lansing Fire Department responds to business fire
Lansing Fire Department responds to business fire
Tributes hang on a fence outside of Club Q Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo....
Colorado governor signs gun control bills after nightclub massacre
Lansing building on fire
Lansing Fire Department responds to business fire
Lansing Fire Department responded to business on fire Friday.
Lansing building on fire