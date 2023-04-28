Authorities seek family of loose pig found in Hillsdale

A pig was found April 28, 2023 on Montgomery Road, between Hillsdale and Frontier roads.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - More farm animals have gotten loose in Hillsdale County.

The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a pig that was found Friday on Montgomery Road, between Hillsdale and Frontier roads.

Anyone who owns the pig, or anyone who knows the owner is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.

