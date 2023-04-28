Authorities seek family of loose pig found in Hillsdale

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - More farm animals have gotten loose in Hillsdale County.

The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a pig that was found Friday on Montgomery Road, between Hillsdale and Frontier roads.

Anyone who owns the pig, or anyone who knows the owner is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.

