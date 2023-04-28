Arbor Day celebrates the importance of trees

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 100 Michigan cities have been recognized as tree cities including Lansing. Trees provide much more than an environmental benefit. Even a rainy day couldn’t stop Michiganders from participating in an act of service. A service to the earth, planting a tree that could one day be over 100 feet tall.

“It becomes a tradition and that tradition, kind of fosters community fosters participation and raises awareness about the importance of trees,” Alan Prather.

Alan Prather is the Interim Director at Michigan State Universities’ W.J. Beal Botanical Garden. MSU’s campus has more than 20,000 trees. Friday, they welcomed a new addition, a Tulip Poplar tree.

“Trees are just good for you. If you manage to get outside, you’ll be a better person your blood pressure drops you become more creative.”

The Tulip Poplar Tree has flowers and nectar which provides food for birds and other species. When planting trees it’s important to know what is underground before you start digging.

“Then you want to look up if you see electric lines anywhere nearby, you want to make sure the tree that you’re planting is a short tree,” said Rachel Cuschieri-Murray.

Rachel Cuschieri-Murray is the Executive Director of the Eaton Conservation District. She said trees are not only for open spaces but can be helpful for homeowners.

“It’s been shown to increase property, values, quality of life. When they’re tall and they shade your house, they reduce your heating and cooling bills because they protect your house from the elements,” said Cuschieri-Murray.

For some, planting trees is more than just saving money. It can help your well-being.

“Lots of physiological aspects to being out in nature and trees at least in Michigan where trees are the main structure. They’re the primary component,” said Prather. A primary component that he hopes will be here for a long time.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said that they plan to restore and grow one trillion trees by 2030. This is part of their global trillion trees campaign.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.