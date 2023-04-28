Advocates with Michigan’s Children work for policies concerning education, foster care

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A meeting of the minds took place Thursday to make sure policies in Michigan protect children.

Hundreds of advocates for children and families gathered for a full day of networking and training at the first summit held by Michigan’s Children.

The organization works to make sure public policies are made in the best interest of all children. People were able to talk with state lawmakers about issues like education and foster care.

Matt Gillard with Michigan’s Children explains “I hope they leave inspired to continue the work that they’re doing. I hope they learn with some new knowledge or leave with some new knowledge, and maybe some new ideas on how to be better advocates within their community. And I really hope that people leave here energized and excited about continuing to fight for kids and families here in Michigan.”

Michigan’s Children has been working with lawmakers to create effective child policies since 1992.

