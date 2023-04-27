Wolverine Caucus gathers to address climate change in Michigan

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State lawmakers and University of Michigan alumni gathered Wednesday to discuss the current state of climate change in Michigan.

The meeting, led by the Wolverine Caucus, focused on ways people can prepare for climate change and its impact on the communities. They want to provide state lawmakers with strong policies to protect Michigan and the Great Lakes from the dangerous consequences of climate change.

The group believes that Michigan currently has an opportunity to combat the negative effects of climate change and become a leader in this space.

“We’re hoping to give lawmakers and citizens the tools to actually combat some of the worst impacts of climate change and to help create strong water policies for the Great Lakes,” said University of Michigan professor Mike Shriberg. “We are here in the Great Lakes State. We need to be a leader on both of these issues, and we have an opportunity to restore Michigan’s leadership in that space.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently released the “MI Healthy Climate Plan,” which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Michigan.

