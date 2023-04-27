What the Tech: Saving storage for photos

Before you go on vacation or attend graduation, you should know how much space you’ll need.
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Smartphones are now the primary camera for most people. It’s also the primary way we listen to music, watch videos, send and receive photos, and play games. All that eats up storage so you see this when we go to take a picture or record a video.

Before you go on vacation or attend graduation, you should know how much space you’ll need.

Photos are usually around 2mb, this 22-second video takes up 163 MB of storage. You may want to delete photos and videos, but don’t be hasty. On iPhones, photos are stored in the iCloud. If you’re not careful, deleting them from your phone will also delete them from the cloud, so you’ll lose them forever.

Before you delete photos and videos from an iPhone, turn off iCloud. Never mind the pop-up warning. This will delete the photos from your phone but keep them in the cloud. On this phone, photos take up over 4 and a half gigabytes. Deleting them here won’t affect them in the cloud.

Once you’re finished, turn iCloud backup back on. On an Android device, just make sure the backup is turned on. All the photos get uploaded to Google Photos so you can safely delete them from the phone.

Check apps. Facebook and Instagram can take up tons of space. If you need some space for photos, delete the apps from your phone and download them again which will clear the storage.

Your Facebook and Instagram won’t be affected.

Delete and re-install streaming apps, and if there are apps you haven’t used in a long time, delete them. Especially free games that can not only take up space but drain the battery, even when you’re not using them, and when you return home, connect the phone to a computer and save the photos onto a hard drive so you know they’re saved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McAlister’s Deli in Lansing relocating
McAlister’s Deli in Lansing relocating
“While I remained committed to my role as a public servant, at this time I realize there isn’t...
St. Johns mayor resigns during City Commission meeting citing ‘hostility’
Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens
Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens
A man was hospitalized on April 26, 2023 after being stabbed in Lansing.
Man hospitalized after stabbing at Lansing residence
St. Johns police reports Verizon users unable to call 911 due to outage
Verizon services restored for most mid-Michigan residents

Latest News

Mid-Michigan students get financial lessons at LAFCU fair
Mid-Michigan students get financial lessons at LAFCU fair
Mid-Michigan students get financial lessons at LAFCU fair
Crime victims rally in Lansing, push for safety reform
Crime victims rally in Lansing, push for safety reform
Crime victims rally in Lansing, push for safety reform
16-year-old shot on Lansing’s south side
16-year-old shot on Lansing’s south side