Waverly High School holds job fair to help students choose career paths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students at Waverly High School had the opportunity to explore job options at a job and career fair Wednesday.

The fair was open to all Waverly High School juniors and seniors and aimed to help students who are not going to college select their career path.

“I see a lot of people and I just love talking to people, interacting with people, learning new things and new stuff every day,” said student Nico Burch.

“It’s a great opportunity to work on communication skills, the way you communicate can carry you so far in life,” said student Daniel Hubbert. “So getting around talking to new people, talking to new businesses, it’s a great way to see where you’re at and where you can end up.”

In Michigan, skilled trades have an average annual pay of $36,000, or about $17 an hour.

