WATCH: Advocates push for reform in sexual assault cases

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lawmakers and survivors of sexual assault are gathering in Lansing to advocate for criminal justice reform.

State Representative Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Township), Rep. Noah Arbit (D-West Bloomfield), and Sen. John Damoose (R-Harbor Springs) will introduce a new legislative package that would help victims of sexual assault seek justice by extending the statute of limitations on legal claims related to criminal sexual conduct, limiting governmental immunity in some circumstances, and providing a Survivor’s Bill of Rights.

