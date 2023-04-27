Take Your Child to Work Day returns to MSU following pandemic hiatus

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Across Michigan, some kids were likely getting a sense of what their parents’ jobs were like Thursday.

It’s part of National Take Your Daughters and Sons to Work Day. The event was also held on the campus of Michigan State University, where more than 1,500 people registered for the occasion - the first return in three years post-pandemic.

The campus had tours and activities geared toward children, who learned things alongside their parents.

More than 1,500 people at MSU registered for the event.

