Staudt’s Rising Stars: Aubree McCravey

By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Aubree McCravey from Rives Junction.

She plays basketball for the Leslie Blackhawks. Her favorite moment was winning a season game and coming back undefeated in the championship.

