Staudt on Sports LIVE: What the Lions need in tonight’s draft

By Krystle Holleman and Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2023 NFL Draft is Thursday night. Tim breaks down what the Detroit Lions need in order for this to be a successful draft in the eyes of the fans. Plus we break down the Milwaukee Bucks-Miami Heat series and check in on the Detroit Tigers who are back home to host the Baltimore Orioles.

