Staudt on Sports LIVE: What the Lions need in tonight’s draft

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2023 NFL Draft is Thursday night. Tim breaks down what the Detroit Lions need in order for this to be a successful draft in the eyes of the fans. Plus we break down the Milwaukee Bucks-Miami Heat series and check in on the Detroit Tigers who are back home to host the Baltimore Orioles.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.