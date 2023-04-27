Special elections coming next week across mid-Michigan Counties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, May 2, several counties will hold special elections concerning school funding, fire departments, recalls and other proposals. Find links below for specific proposal information.

Clinton County

Fulton Schools

Laingsburg Community Schools

Pewamo-Westphalia Schools

Eaton County

Hillsdale County

Ingham County

Jackson ISD

Webberville Community Schools

Ionia County

Jackson County

Columbia School District

East Jackson Schools

Hanover-Horton School District

Jackson ISD

Marshall Public Schools

Napoleon Community Schools

Western School District

Livingston County

Hartland Consolidated Schools

Webberville Community Schools

Whitmore Lake Public Schools

Shiawassee County

Fairfield Township

Laingsburg Community Schools

New Lothrop Area Schools

CATA will be providing free rides to voters for the upcoming election.

