Special elections coming next week across mid-Michigan Counties
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, May 2, several counties will hold special elections concerning school funding, fire departments, recalls and other proposals. Find links below for specific proposal information.
- Fulton Schools
- Laingsburg Community Schools
- Pewamo-Westphalia Schools
- Delta Charter Township
- Jackson Intermediate School District
- Vermontville Township Library Millage Proposal
- Vermontville Township Fire Department Millage Proposal
- Windsor Charter Township
Hillsdale County
- Adams Township Recall
- Columbia School District
- Hanover-Horton School District
- Hillsdale Community Schools
- Jackson ISD Quincy Community Schools
- Jackson ISD
- Webberville Community Schools
Ionia County
- Columbia School District
- East Jackson Schools
- Hanover-Horton School District
- Jackson ISD
- Marshall Public Schools
- Napoleon Community Schools
- Western School District
- Hartland Consolidated Schools
- Webberville Community Schools
- Whitmore Lake Public Schools
- Fairfield Township
- Laingsburg Community Schools
- New Lothrop Area Schools
CATA will be providing free rides to voters for the upcoming election.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.