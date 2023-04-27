Special elections coming next week across mid-Michigan Counties

(Pexels.com)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, May 2, several counties will hold special elections concerning school funding, fire departments, recalls and other proposals. Find links below for specific proposal information.

Clinton County

  • Fulton Schools
  • Laingsburg Community Schools
  • Pewamo-Westphalia Schools

Eaton County

Hillsdale County

Ingham County

  • Jackson ISD
  • Webberville Community Schools

Ionia County

Jackson County

  • Columbia School District
  • East Jackson Schools
  • Hanover-Horton School District
  • Jackson ISD
  • Marshall Public Schools
  • Napoleon Community Schools
  • Western School District

Livingston County

  • Hartland Consolidated Schools
  • Webberville Community Schools
  • Whitmore Lake Public Schools

Shiawassee County

  • Fairfield Township
  • Laingsburg Community Schools
  • New Lothrop Area Schools

CATA will be providing free rides to voters for the upcoming election.

