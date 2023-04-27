Space flight history, fantasy linked at MSU Science Festival

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MSU Science Festival explored the vast history of space-flight on Wednesday with a guest speaker.

Dr. Margaret Weite-Kamp, the Department Chair of Space History at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum spoke about connections between how space-flight could be imagined in films such as Star Wars and Star Trek and how it has actually developed like NASA and Space-X.

Weite-Kamp has published a new book, “Space Craze: America’s Enduring Fascination with Real and Imagined Spaceflight.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.