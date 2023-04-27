Space flight history, fantasy linked at MSU Science Festival

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MSU Science Festival explored the vast history of space-flight on Wednesday with a guest speaker.

Dr. Margaret Weite-Kamp, the Department Chair of Space History at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum spoke about connections between how space-flight could be imagined in films such as Star Wars and Star Trek and how it has actually developed like NASA and Space-X.

Weite-Kamp has published a new book, “Space Craze: America’s Enduring Fascination with Real and Imagined Spaceflight.”

