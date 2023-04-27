Rep. Kildee introduces bill combating child labor in America

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Congressman Dan Kildee introduced a bill Thursday that could hold corporations accountable for illegally employing children in America.

Combating Child Labor Act could put harsher civil and criminal penalties for violations of existing child labor laws and increase transparency about violations.

Kildee’s office said this legislation comes after reports within recent months on the documented rise in companies illegally employing children in harsh working conditions.

Kildee’s introduced legislation would:

For the first time, establish minimum civil penalties for violations of child labor standards and increase maximum fines to $150,000 per violation. If the violations are found to be willful or repeated, the minimum and maximum penalties double.

Establish minimum civil penalties for violations of child labor standards that cause death or severe injury of a minor and increase maximum fines to $700,000. If the violations are found to be willful or repeated, the minimum and maximum penalties double.

Establish new criminal penalties for repeat or willful violations of child labor standards for up to $100,000 and/or five years in jail. Repeat or willful violations of child labor standards that cause severe injury or death can carry a penalty of up to $500,000 and/or ten years in jail.

Require the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) to annually submit a report to Congress, which would provide public information about what companies directly benefit from the illegal employment of children and help DOL understand how they can better eradicate child labor from our economy.

