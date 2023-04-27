Police seek help in identifying vehicles involved in Albion driveby shooting

Authorities believe shots were fired April 13 from the rear passenger seat of a black vehicle...
Authorities believe shots were fired April 13 from the rear passenger seat of a black vehicle and then from the front passenger seat of a gold vehicle that passed a few seconds later.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBION, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two vehicles involved in an April 13 driveby shooting.

According to the Albion Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened near the intersection of Sycamore and Dalrymple streets. The intersection was also the location of a fatal hit-and-run on April 19.

Authorities believe shots were fired April 13 from the rear passenger seat of a black vehicle and then from the front passenger seat of a gold vehicle that passed a few seconds later.

Detectives were able to recover from the scene shell casings from a 7.62mm rifle and a 9mm handgun.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albion Department of Public Safety at 517-629-7854.

Tips can be made anonymously.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McAlister’s Deli in Lansing relocating
McAlister’s Deli in Lansing relocating
“While I remained committed to my role as a public servant, at this time I realize there isn’t...
St. Johns mayor resigns during City Commission meeting citing ‘hostility’
Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens
Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens
A man was hospitalized on April 26, 2023 after being stabbed in Lansing.
Man hospitalized after stabbing at Lansing residence
St. Johns police reports Verizon users unable to call 911 due to outage
Verizon services restored for most mid-Michigan residents

Latest News

Lansing City Council to see new faces as 2 members plan to step down
Lansing City Council to see new faces as 2 members plan to step down
Lansing City Council to see new faces as 2 members plan to step down
Take Your Child to Work Day returns to MSU following pandemic hiatus
Take Your Child to Work Day returns to MSU following pandemic hiatus
Take Your Child to Work Day returns to MSU following pandemic hiatus