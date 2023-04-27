Police seek help in identifying vehicles involved in Albion driveby shooting

ALBION, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two vehicles involved in an April 13 driveby shooting.

According to the Albion Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened near the intersection of Sycamore and Dalrymple streets. The intersection was also the location of a fatal hit-and-run on April 19.

Authorities believe shots were fired April 13 from the rear passenger seat of a black vehicle and then from the front passenger seat of a gold vehicle that passed a few seconds later.

Detectives were able to recover from the scene shell casings from a 7.62mm rifle and a 9mm handgun.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albion Department of Public Safety at 517-629-7854.

Tips can be made anonymously.

