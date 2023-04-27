Police investigate string of car thefts in Kent County

Police investigate string of car thefts in Kent County
Police investigate string of car thefts in Kent County(Kent County Sheriff's Office)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of car thefts they believe are connected.

Police said the following vehicles were stolen:

  • A Ford SUV
  • Chevy Silverado
  • Lincoln Navigator
  • Dodge Durango

Initially, police investigated a stolen Ford SUV in Cannon Township on April 26 at around 3:30 a.m.

The owner could track the SUV using a tracking app in the car.

Deputies moved into the Bella Vista neighborhood and spotted several cars traveling together.

The deputies attempted to approach one of the cars, a Dodge Durango, but the car made a U-turn in a yard and drove off.

Police then discovered the stolen SUV was traveling with several cars.

Police lost the stolen SUV after they pursued it along US-131.

The stolen SUV was later located in Grand Rapids.

Sometime later in the morning, a Chevy Silverado was reported stolen in Algoma Township but was later located in Kalamazoo by police with no one in it.

Another vehicle, a Dodge Durango, was reported stolen along with stolen credit cards being used at stores in Cascade Township on April 26.

Just before 7 a.m., a store employee called the police reporting four teens wearing masks trying to buy items with stolen credit cards.

Police investigate string of car thefts in Kent County
Police investigate string of car thefts in Kent County(Kent County Sheriff's Office)

The teens fled in the stolen Dodge Durango before deputies arrived.

Overnight, one more car was stolen, a Lincoln Navigator.

The Lincoln Navigator and the Dodge Durango have yet to be found.

Police believe all four stolen cars were connected to the initial pursuit based on evidence left behind from two cars.

Common factors in the thefts were keys and cash left in the cars.

The investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McAlister’s Deli in Lansing relocating
McAlister’s Deli in Lansing relocating
“While I remained committed to my role as a public servant, at this time I realize there isn’t...
St. Johns mayor resigns during City Commission meeting citing ‘hostility’
St. Johns police reports Verizon users unable to call 911 due to outage
Verizon services restored for most mid-Michigan residents
A man was hospitalized on April 26, 2023 after being stabbed in Lansing.
Man hospitalized after stabbing at Lansing residence
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’

Latest News

A student leaves flowers at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University, in East...
MSU releases new information on campus shooting
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson stands next to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after...
Lions have options in 2023 NFL Draft
Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens
Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens
100 Club of Greater Lansing honors police officers’ heroism at 35th Annual Awards