KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of car thefts they believe are connected.

Police said the following vehicles were stolen:

A Ford SUV

Chevy Silverado

Lincoln Navigator

Dodge Durango

Initially, police investigated a stolen Ford SUV in Cannon Township on April 26 at around 3:30 a.m.

The owner could track the SUV using a tracking app in the car.

Deputies moved into the Bella Vista neighborhood and spotted several cars traveling together.

The deputies attempted to approach one of the cars, a Dodge Durango, but the car made a U-turn in a yard and drove off.

Police then discovered the stolen SUV was traveling with several cars.

Police lost the stolen SUV after they pursued it along US-131.

The stolen SUV was later located in Grand Rapids.

Sometime later in the morning, a Chevy Silverado was reported stolen in Algoma Township but was later located in Kalamazoo by police with no one in it.

Another vehicle, a Dodge Durango, was reported stolen along with stolen credit cards being used at stores in Cascade Township on April 26.

Just before 7 a.m., a store employee called the police reporting four teens wearing masks trying to buy items with stolen credit cards.

Police investigate string of car thefts in Kent County (Kent County Sheriff's Office)

The teens fled in the stolen Dodge Durango before deputies arrived.

Overnight, one more car was stolen, a Lincoln Navigator.

The Lincoln Navigator and the Dodge Durango have yet to be found.

Police believe all four stolen cars were connected to the initial pursuit based on evidence left behind from two cars.

Common factors in the thefts were keys and cash left in the cars.

The investigation is ongoing.

