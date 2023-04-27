In My View: MSU faces potential guard shortage as NBA draft approaches

By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MSU now has two basketball players in the NBA draft. Maybe they’ll return to MSU next season, maybe they won’t.

Most players make their decision based on financial options. Does MSU have the NIL money to entice A. J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins to return? If they don’t return, MSU will be much weaker at guard in my view, and it could be crucial for success next season or not.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McAlister’s Deli in Lansing relocating
McAlister’s Deli in Lansing relocating
“While I remained committed to my role as a public servant, at this time I realize there isn’t...
St. Johns mayor resigns during City Commission meeting citing ‘hostility’
St. Johns police reports Verizon users unable to call 911 due to outage
Verizon services restored for most mid-Michigan residents
A man was hospitalized on April 26, 2023 after being stabbed in Lansing.
Man hospitalized after stabbing at Lansing residence
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’

Latest News

IN MY VIEW
In My View: Lions get ready for 2023 NFL Draft
In My View 4.26
In My View: Reflecting on the legacy of George Fox
In My View: Reflecting on the legacy of George Fox