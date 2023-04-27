In My View: MSU faces potential guard shortage as NBA draft approaches

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MSU now has two basketball players in the NBA draft. Maybe they’ll return to MSU next season, maybe they won’t.

Most players make their decision based on financial options. Does MSU have the NIL money to entice A. J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins to return? If they don’t return, MSU will be much weaker at guard in my view, and it could be crucial for success next season or not.

