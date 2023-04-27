MSU students express gratitude with artwork for police officer, support dog

(Charter Township of Northville)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - MSU students presented artwork to a Northville Township Police Officer and support dog to show their gratitude for the steady presence of the pair since the Feb. 13 shooting.

Officer Andrew Domzalski regularly visited the MSU campus with support dog Max, who specializes in helping those who experienced trauma.

The students have bonded with Max, and Officer Andy learned firsthand how much their visits have meant to the students on their healing journey.

The artwork was a final assignment made before leaving for summer break in their artistic citizenship class. Students handcrafted thank you cards using a traditional printing process and put heartfelt notes inside.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McAlister’s Deli in Lansing relocating
McAlister’s Deli in Lansing relocating
“While I remained committed to my role as a public servant, at this time I realize there isn’t...
St. Johns mayor resigns during City Commission meeting citing ‘hostility’
St. Johns police reports Verizon users unable to call 911 due to outage
Verizon services restored for most mid-Michigan residents
A man was hospitalized on April 26, 2023 after being stabbed in Lansing.
Man hospitalized after stabbing at Lansing residence
Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens
Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens

Latest News

There will be plenty of sunshine for Thursday afternoon, but First Alert Chief Meteorologist...
Studio 10 previews a science-filled show, plus how you can celebrate Arbor Day
Special elections coming next week across mid-Michigan Counties
There will be plenty of sunshine for Thursday afternoon, but First Alert Chief Meteorologist...
Studio 10 previews a science-filled show, plus how you can celebrate Arbor Day
Michigan unemployment rates decline in March
Michigan unemployment rates decline in March