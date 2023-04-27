MSU students express gratitude with artwork for police officer, support dog

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - MSU students presented artwork to a Northville Township Police Officer and support dog to show their gratitude for the steady presence of the pair since the Feb. 13 shooting.

Officer Andrew Domzalski regularly visited the MSU campus with support dog Max, who specializes in helping those who experienced trauma.

The students have bonded with Max, and Officer Andy learned firsthand how much their visits have meant to the students on their healing journey.

The artwork was a final assignment made before leaving for summer break in their artistic citizenship class. Students handcrafted thank you cards using a traditional printing process and put heartfelt notes inside.

