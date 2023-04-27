MSU police releases new information on campus shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) Department of Police and Public Safety released new information on the tragic Feb. 13 shooting on campus.

“Since the violence our community experienced took place, MSU Police and Public Safety has been committed to sharing as much information as we can as we are able,” said Chief of Police Chris Rozman. “Our detectives have been working tirelessly on this investigation and I am proud of the work they have and continue to put forward.”

Expanded Timeline

MSU released a detailed timeline of events for Feb. 13 and Feb. 14. The timeline begins when Anthony McRae, 43, was first noted on campus.

The times labeled with a (*) were learned throughout the course of the investigation and were not known by law enforcement on the night of the shooting.

*7:19 p.m. – McRae exits bus at Grand River/Berkey Hall bus stop

*7:24 p.m. – McRae walks eastbound on Grand River Ave in front of Broad Art Museum

*7:26 p.m. – McRae walks northeast across Grand River Ave

*8:12 p.m. – McRae walks westbound in front of Broad Art Museum

8:18 p.m. – First shots fired call at Berkey Hall received by Ingham County 911

8:19 p.m. – Officers dispatched to Berkey Hall by Ingham County 911

*8:19 p.m. – McRae is seen walking westbound along Grand River Ave in front of Ramp 6

8:20 p.m. – First officers arrive at Berkey Hall

*8:23 p.m. – McRae fires one shot while walking from Berkey to the Union

*8:24 p.m. – McRae enters the Union

8:26 p.m. – First report of shooting at the Union

*8:26 p.m. – McRae exits the Union and leaves campus

8:27 p.m. – Officers dispatched to the Union by Ingham County 911

8:27 p.m. – Officers arrive at the Union

8:30 p.m. – First MSU Alert sent, instructions given to shelter-in-place

8:31 p.m. – Second MSU Alert sent, instructions given to shelter-in-place

*9:14 p.m. – Person matching description is seen walking northbound on Harrison near Grand River Ave

10:04 p.m. – MSU Alert sent, suspect description given

10:54 p.m. – MSU Alert sent, instructions to monitor alert.msu.edu for more information

11:02 p.m. – First news conference takes place

11:18 p.m. – Photo of McRae shared on MSU DPPS social media

11:33 p.m. – MSU Alert sent, more descriptive suspect description given

11:35 p.m. – Ingham County 911 receives call of person matching the description walking on Lake Lansing Rd near High St in the City of Lansing

11:49 p.m. – Officers approach person matching description and he completes suicide with a gun

12:20 a.m. – MSU DPPS confirms the deceased person matching description as McRae with the public

12:25 a.m. – Second news conference takes place

12:27 a.m. —MSU Alert sent, shelter-in-place lifted

12:28 a.m. — MSU DPPS posts to social media that shelter-in-place is lifted

1:07 a.m. – MSU Alert sent, bus service information for reunification center

1:35 a.m. – Third news conference takes place

8:02 a.m. – Fourth news conference takes place

12:12 p.m. – News release disseminated

McRae’s Route

MSU police also released McRae’s route after the shooting.

A detailed map of McRae’s nearly five-mile route he walked once he left campus on the night of the shooting was released.

route (MSU Police)

Weapon information

Two weapons were found on McRae:

Hi-Point C-9 9mm handgun, purchased on Sept. 7, 2021

Taurus G3 9mm handgun, purchased on Oct. 5, 2021

McRae purchased the handguns with a Michigan ID and a Social Security Card.

According to police, the handguns were legally purchased but not registered.

Evidence concludes that McRae only used the Taura handgun on the night of the shooting.

The Taurus was loaded with 13 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber when it was recovered after McRae’s death. The Hi-Point was loaded with nine rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber when it was recovered. One extra loaded magazine for the Taurus was recovered in the chest pocket of his coat. Ten extra magazines for the Hi-Point were recovered in his backpack. McRae also had 136 rounds of loose ammunition in his backpack when he was located.

The ammunition in all the magazines was consistent with 9mm ammunition purchased by McRae on Feb. 13 at around 4:30 p.m.

14 bullet casings were found in Berkey Hall and three bullet casings were found in the Union. Investigation findings have also determined that one bullet casing was found outside of the Human Ecology Building. It is believed that McRae fired one shot outside while walking from Berkey Hall to the Union.

Motive Conclusion

Police said there was no conclusive motive as to why McRae targeted MSU.

“McRae did not have any personal or professional connection to the University and did not apply to the University for employment in recent history.”

Police said the note found on McRae at the time of his death provided the most information on his state of mind at the time of the shooting.

“It is still believed that he acted alone in the shooting.”

Other findings

McRae’s blood alcohol level was .04% at time of death; he also had THC in his system

No other weapons were found at McRae’s residence

MSU DPPS processed 128 tips since Feb. 13 that were received through email, phone, the media, etc. The follow-up on these tips was completed and verified by MSU DPPS in partnership with the FBI, the Michigan Department of Attorney General, the East Lansing Police Department, and the Michigan State Police

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Once completed, it will be submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Recognizing this update may be difficult for those within the MSU campus community and beyond, on-campus resources are listed below. It’s important to remember that the grief some individuals may be experiencing is normal, and there are several ways in which individuals can seek support, including talking with friends, family and colleagues to process.

MSU Student Health Services

General info: 517-884-6526; Nurse on-call: 517-353-9165



EAP is a confidential, free counseling service for employees: 517-355-4506, MSU Employee Assistance ProgramEAP is a confidential, free counseling service for employees: 517-355-4506, eap@msu.edu

Counseling and Psychiatry Services

CAPS is the place for students seeking help for a wide range of health concerns.

MSU Department of Psychiatry

Psychiatry Clinic: 517-353-3070

