Mid-Michigan students get financial lessons at LAFCU fair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - April is Financial Literacy Month and some Mid-Michigan high schoolers received a lesson in financial reality Thursday.

Students from Lansing Christian attended LAFCU’s Financial Reality Fair. 45 students chose a career, were assigned a salary and credit score and were tasked to budget living independently for a month. They identified expenses like housing, cars and fun.

“I really like that I’m actually kind of planning out what I want to do to be able to pay for my life after I leave my parents,” said student Hannah Evans.

“I haven’t gotten much experience with something like this except for maybe the Game of Life, the board game,” said Cam Damesworth. “It’s sort of simulating that essentially.”

It was Lansing Christian’s fourth financial reality fair.

