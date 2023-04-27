Michigan’s child development and care program under scrutiny

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State Rep. Tom Kunse has sent a letter to the Auditor General that called for a review of what he describes as an “error-ridden child development and care program” in Michigan.

The letter outlined several issues with the program, including incorrect termination or changes to a family’s eligibility, delayed notice of termination of eligibility and the lack of back payments as compensation for wrongful eligibility termination.

Kunse also expressed concern that parents were being given incorrect information regarding their eligibility, which further compounded the issues with the program. In response to these concerns, Republican lawmakers have proposed a plan that they said will address the issues.

“So we’re going to put forward a bill that does the things that our sub was going to do,” said Rep. Matt Hall. “That we force this conversation because we need this child care program working for Michigan families”

However, Republicans claim that Democrats voted against their budget plan, which included a fix to the program Tuesday.

