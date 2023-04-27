Michigan unemployment rates decline in March

Michigan unemployment rates decline in March
Michigan unemployment rates decline in March
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to data released Thursday, Michigan unemployment rates declined in March 2023.

12 regions in Michigan had unemployment rates decline, and five labor marker areas remained unchanged in March, according to data from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.

Michigan regional unemployment rates ranged from 2.8% to 9.4% in March. Unemployment rates decline from 0.1 to 1.0 percentage points, with a median decrease of 0.2 percentage points.

Since March 2022, unemployment rates rose in 14 areas, with a median increase of 0.3 percentage points.

Over the month, 64 Michigan counties exhibited unemployment rate decreases, while seven counties demonstrated rate increases and 12 county rates remained unchanged. Jobless rates rose in 75 Michigan counties over the year.

According to the data:

  • Battle Creek’s unemployment rate stayed the same at 5.1 between March 2023 and February 2023
  • Jackson’s unemployment rate decreased from 4,9 to 4.7 between February 2023 and March 2023
  • Lansing’s unemployment rate stayed the same at 4.3 between March 2023 and February 2023

