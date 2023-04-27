Man found guilty of murder in shooting outside Jackson party store

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Leandrew Martin was found guilty of second-degree murder and felony firearm in the death of Markeithis Thomas-James Smith.

The shooting happened Aug. 28, 2022 on West Biddle Street, near the Greenwood Food and Beverage Party Store. Smith died at the scene after reportedly being shot in the head.

Shortly after the shooting, police identified Martin as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. He was found in Jackson, Mississippi several days later.

Martin returns to court June 21 for sentencing. He faces the possibility of life in prison.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.