Man found guilty of murder in shooting outside Jackson party store

Leandrew Martin
Leandrew Martin(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Leandrew Martin was found guilty of second-degree murder and felony firearm in the death of Markeithis Thomas-James Smith.

The shooting happened Aug. 28, 2022 on West Biddle Street, near the Greenwood Food and Beverage Party Store. Smith died at the scene after reportedly being shot in the head.

Shortly after the shooting, police identified Martin as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. He was found in Jackson, Mississippi several days later.

Martin returns to court June 21 for sentencing. He faces the possibility of life in prison.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McAlister’s Deli in Lansing relocating
McAlister’s Deli in Lansing relocating
“While I remained committed to my role as a public servant, at this time I realize there isn’t...
St. Johns mayor resigns during City Commission meeting citing ‘hostility’
Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens
Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens
A man was hospitalized on April 26, 2023 after being stabbed in Lansing.
Man hospitalized after stabbing at Lansing residence
St. Johns police reports Verizon users unable to call 911 due to outage
Verizon services restored for most mid-Michigan residents

Latest News

Nice weather comes to an end with rain back in the forecast
Teacher of the Week
Teacher of the Week Kelly Cruce
MSU Science Festival
Blast Off to the MSU Science Festival
Grand Ledge Community Band
The Grand Ledge Community Band Performs