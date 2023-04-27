Lansing Township police search for retail fraud suspect

Lansing Township police search for retail fraud suspect
Lansing Township police search for retail fraud suspect(Lansing Township Police Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Township police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in a retail fraud investigation.

No further details were given at this time other than she is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation.

Lansing Township police provided images of the suspect on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Lapham at (517) 485-1700.

Lansing Township police search for retail fraud suspect
Lansing Township police search for retail fraud suspect(Lansing Township Police Department)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McAlister’s Deli in Lansing relocating
McAlister’s Deli in Lansing relocating
“While I remained committed to my role as a public servant, at this time I realize there isn’t...
St. Johns mayor resigns during City Commission meeting citing ‘hostility’
St. Johns police reports Verizon users unable to call 911 due to outage
Verizon services restored for most mid-Michigan residents
A man was hospitalized on April 26, 2023 after being stabbed in Lansing.
Man hospitalized after stabbing at Lansing residence
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’

Latest News

Lawmakers and survivors of sexual assault are gathering in Lansing to advocate for criminal...
Advocates push for reform in sexual assault cases
Space flight history, fantasy linked at MSU Science Festival
A former Saginaw police officer has been sentenced nearly three years after he was charged with...
Former Saginaw police officer sentenced for misconduct in office, assault
Great Looking Afternoon