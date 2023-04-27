LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Township police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in a retail fraud investigation.

No further details were given at this time other than she is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation.

Lansing Township police provided images of the suspect on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Lapham at (517) 485-1700.

Lansing Township police search for retail fraud suspect (Lansing Township Police Department)

