Lansing Township police search for retail fraud suspect
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Township police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in a retail fraud investigation.
No further details were given at this time other than she is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation.
Lansing Township police provided images of the suspect on Facebook.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Lapham at (517) 485-1700.
