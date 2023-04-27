Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police are investigating a suspected armed robbery that happened at a Walgreens Wednesday night.

Police said a man allegedly robbed a Walgreens at the corner of Jolly Road and Cedar Street at around 9:30 p.m. on April 26.

The suspect allegedly implied he had a gun and got away with $500 cash.

Police said the suspect is described to be a middle-aged Black male.

Officials said CCTV footage or photos of the incident have not been released at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

