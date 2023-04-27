Lansing City Council to see new faces as 2 members plan to step down

By Riley Connell
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four seats will be open on the Lansing City Council this year, and two familiar names will not be on the ballot.

Lansing voters will not see Carol Wood or Patricia Spitzley in the running for City Council this year. Both council members-at-large will give up their seats when their current terms come to an end.

Spitzley has served on the Lansing City Council since 2016 and has served on several boards and committees. When Wood first ran for office in 1997, she said it was her mission to put neighborhood issues first. Although it has been a successful career, Wood said she has accomplished what she set out to do, and it is time to pass the torch.

“Right now, we have some great members of council that are as dedicated to neighborhoods as I am,” Wood said. “And that’s really good, but having somebody fresh and some new ideas, that’s good as well.”

Wood said anyone who knows her knows she will always stay connected to city issues, and she will continue to speak her mind on the ones she is most passionate about.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McAlister’s Deli in Lansing relocating
McAlister’s Deli in Lansing relocating
“While I remained committed to my role as a public servant, at this time I realize there isn’t...
St. Johns mayor resigns during City Commission meeting citing ‘hostility’
Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens
Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens
A man was hospitalized on April 26, 2023 after being stabbed in Lansing.
Man hospitalized after stabbing at Lansing residence
St. Johns police reports Verizon users unable to call 911 due to outage
Verizon services restored for most mid-Michigan residents

Latest News

Lansing City Council to see new faces as 2 members plan to step down
Lansing City Council to see new faces as 2 members plan to step down
Take Your Child to Work Day returns to MSU following pandemic hiatus
Take Your Child to Work Day returns to MSU following pandemic hiatus
Take Your Child to Work Day returns to MSU following pandemic hiatus
MSU hosts AgeAlive 2023 research forum on how to live a purposeful life with dementia. Members...
Brotherhood of dementia shares how to live a purposeful life