Lansing City Council to see new faces as 2 members plan to step down

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four seats will be open on the Lansing City Council this year, and two familiar names will not be on the ballot.

Lansing voters will not see Carol Wood or Patricia Spitzley in the running for City Council this year. Both council members-at-large will give up their seats when their current terms come to an end.

Spitzley has served on the Lansing City Council since 2016 and has served on several boards and committees. When Wood first ran for office in 1997, she said it was her mission to put neighborhood issues first. Although it has been a successful career, Wood said she has accomplished what she set out to do, and it is time to pass the torch.

“Right now, we have some great members of council that are as dedicated to neighborhoods as I am,” Wood said. “And that’s really good, but having somebody fresh and some new ideas, that’s good as well.”

Wood said anyone who knows her knows she will always stay connected to city issues, and she will continue to speak her mind on the ones she is most passionate about.

