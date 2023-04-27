Laingsburg baseball enjoying historic start on diamond

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - Todd Randall is in year six as the head Laingsburg baseball skipper.

After a 6-8 mark a season ago, this year, Randall has the Wolfpack off to their best start in some time.

“To my knowledge, I think back in 1997., they went 10-1 to start the year,” Randall said smiling.

While his first five years didn’t go as planned, this year, the Burg has things rolling.

And it comes as no surprise to the head coach.

“They’ve worked hard, they earned everything. They’ve been together since they were kids,” Randall said of the close-knit nature of this year’s club. “They played together growing up. I’ve been fortunate enough to watch and grow up here and and see them develop as well.”

One of those kids playing a big role now is Randall’s own, junior pitcher Ty, who’s leading an experienced Laingsburg club to a scorching 11-1 start.

“Last year only losing two seniors, we knew we had so much experience coming back and our whole pitching staff was coming back,” Randall said. “We knew that if we’re in the game, we just have to score runs and we’re winning most of our games.”

The Wolfpack are winning. And scoring runs -- a lot of them, outscoring opponents 163-18.

“Our pitching’s good this year, but I mean our bats are so much better. We’re gonna be able to score way more runs and that’s gonna win us most of our games,” Randall said of his team’s offensive explosion.”

the wolfpack are scoring runs ... And a lot of them ... Outscoring opponents 163 to 18 ....

But aside from the eye-popping box scores, Randall is seeing complete buy-in from his guys.

His team is putting the team before personal success, with no one embodying that more than first-year junior catcher Jackson Audretsch.

“Kind of a program issue is we’re lacking catchers big time and I didn’t use to catch, I pitched and our team kind of needed it and asked me to do it,” Audretsch said about the move to a new position. “I said, yeah, I mean, if it’s gonna get me on the field then let’s try out and I started getting to love it. And I think it’s what the team needs.”

It’s a mentality that doesn’t go unnoticed.

“He’s a blue collared lunch pail kind of guy,” Todd Randall said of his catcher. “ He shows up, goes to work, gets it done, doesn’t complain. He just grinds, he works hard.”

It’s now an older team, though still with some younger guys making impacts.

That’s true for the sophomore Garcia twins, who are having a ball while doing so.

“It’s a lot more fun all the guys here are really cool and they’re nice and love the game just as much as we do so that really carries on the field and it shows,” Dominic said of the team’s comradery.

“It’s really fun because everyone here, we all joke, but we all keep it serious. So it’s fun working with everyone here,” Emilio said.

It’s been a banner year for Laingsburg athletics, with both the football and boys basketball teams taking home conference titles.

Baseball has won the district in back to back years, but with its last league title 26 years ago, the Wolfpack are trying to do something pretty special this year.

“I think it’d mean absolutely the world. It’d be the first time ever in our school history to win three and those three sports. That’s our biggest goal this year,” Audretsch said.

And for the head coach, it’s a challenge he’s certainly hearing about from his fellow coaches.

“There’s a lot of pressure from colleagues and stuff around here. You know, we obviously have a long road to go and a tough hill to get up and over, but it’d be a nice feat for sure.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.