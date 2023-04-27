Former Saginaw police officer sentenced for misconduct in office, assault

A former Saginaw police officer has been sentenced nearly three years after he was charged with a felony and two counts of assault and battery.(WNEM TV5)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A former Saginaw police officer has been sentenced nearly three years after he was charged with a felony and two counts of assault and battery.

The charges stem from a July 2020 incident, when Adam Collier was accused of assaulting a woman who was detained in his custody. The woman was handcuffed and forcefully pushed into the back of the patrol car.

At the time, the Attorney General’s Office said Collier hit the woman on the left side of her face with a closed fist. Another assault occurred at the Saginaw County Jail when the woman spit on the officer.

The Attorney General’s Office said Collier hit the woman three times, causing her to fall on the ground, hit her head and lose consciousness.

Collier was fired from the Saginaw Police Department on July 17, 2020.

He was sentenced on April 26 to one year of probation. Collier was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service, complete anger management, and he cannot have contact with the woman he assaulted.

