First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Low pressure lifting out of Ohio and heading towards Ontario will bring rain showers to the area today. The rain from this system will come to an end tonight, but it does not mean we are done with the rain. A series of disturbances are lined up to our west and one by one they will pass through the area into early next week. Plan on seeing rain showers on and off this weekend through Tuesday.

High temperatures across the area today will be in the upper 50s to near 60º. Lows tonight drop back to the mid 40s. Once again on Saturday temperatures should top out near 60º. Sunday will be a cooler day with highs in the low 50s. Plan on high temperatures in the 40s Monday and Tuesday. It may be just cold enough early Monday and Tuesday mornings for a few snowflakes to mix with any raindrops in the area.

We do see temperatures returning to the 60s for highs by the end of next week and we may actually end up with dry weather for the first weekend of May.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 28, 2023

Average High: 63º Average Low 41º

Lansing Record High: 82° 1914

Lansing Record Low: 20° 1874

Jackson Record High: 87º 1936

Jackson Record Low: 24º 1946

