Explore and discover the mysteries of the sky at the MSU Science Festival
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We are wrapping up the MSU Science Festival this weekend! But this Saturday’s event is taking things out of this world.
Big Astronomy: People Places Discoveries
Saturday, April 29, 7:00 - 8:00 PM at Abrams Planetarium
Pre-register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/msu-science-festival-statewide-astronomy-night-big-astronomy-tickets-596084704397
Requires pre-registration
Appropriate for: Kindergarten and Pre-K, Middle school age, High school age, Over 21 years only
It takes many people with diverse backgrounds, talents, and skills to run a world-class observatory. Meet a few of these people as they share the wonder of the sky and the excitement of discovery. Explore the world-class observatories nestled in northern Chile’s mountains and learn why Chile is an ideal environment for studying the cosmos.
For more information on the MSU Science Festival: https://sciencefestival.msu.edu/
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.