Explore and discover the mysteries of the sky at the MSU Science Festival

Nicole visits the Abrams Planetarium to see what science-filled events you can attend during the MSU Science Festival.
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We are wrapping up the MSU Science Festival this weekend! But this Saturday’s event is taking things out of this world.

Big Astronomy: People Places Discoveries

Saturday, April 29, 7:00 - 8:00 PM at Abrams Planetarium

Pre-register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/msu-science-festival-statewide-astronomy-night-big-astronomy-tickets-596084704397

Requires pre-registration

Appropriate for: Kindergarten and Pre-K, Middle school age, High school age, Over 21 years only

It takes many people with diverse backgrounds, talents, and skills to run a world-class observatory. Meet a few of these people as they share the wonder of the sky and the excitement of discovery. Explore the world-class observatories nestled in northern Chile’s mountains and learn why Chile is an ideal environment for studying the cosmos.

For more information on the MSU Science Festival: https://sciencefestival.msu.edu/

