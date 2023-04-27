Delta Township traffic stop results in meth arrest

(Michigan State Police)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police report arresting a woman for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Troopers report the 43-year-old woman was stopped for not wearing a seatbelt when the methamphetamine was discovered Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

