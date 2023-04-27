Delta Township traffic stop results in meth arrest

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police report arresting a woman for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Troopers report the 43-year-old woman was stopped for not wearing a seatbelt when the methamphetamine was discovered Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

