Crime victims rally in Lansing, push for safety reform

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hundreds of people impacted by crime gathered Thursday at the Capitol Building in Lansing.

It was for the Michigan Survivors Speak Rally, where they advocated for the Safer Michigan Act, which would increase the amount of time crime victims have to apply for assistance.

The legislation would also expand housing and employment protections for survivors, who risk losing their livelihoods after a crime.

“This isn’t a matter of, you know, if they come back into our communities, it’s when they come back out,” said Priscilla Bordayo, with Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice. “So, productivity credits means so much for victims because we want them to come back out better than when they went in. So, giving them this opportunity to be rehabilitated is an amazing opportunity to end those vicious cycles of crime.”

The Michigan Survivors Speak Rally was part of National Crime Victims Rights Week. This year’s theme is “Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.” It calls upon people to amplify survivors’ voices and create a space where they will be heard, believed and supported.

More information on National Crime Victims’ Rights Week can be found on the official Office for Victims of Crime website.

