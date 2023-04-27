Cow escapes, roams nearby neighborhood during senior prank

FILE - Police said a cow escaped from the students and went to a neighborhood nearby.
FILE - Police said a cow escaped from the students and went to a neighborhood nearby.(U.S. Department of Agriculture / Flickr)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Ill. (Gray News) – A cow escaped early Thursday morning as several students were trying to pull a senior prank at their school in Illinois.

According to the Niles Police Department, several students from Northridge Preparatory School were attempting to bring live animals into the school around 3 a.m.

Police said a cow escaped from the students and went to a neighborhood nearby.

Several law enforcement agencies worked with a representative from Wagner Farms to secure the cow.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McAlister’s Deli in Lansing relocating
McAlister’s Deli in Lansing relocating
“While I remained committed to my role as a public servant, at this time I realize there isn’t...
St. Johns mayor resigns during City Commission meeting citing ‘hostility’
St. Johns police reports Verizon users unable to call 911 due to outage
Verizon services restored for most mid-Michigan residents
A man was hospitalized on April 26, 2023 after being stabbed in Lansing.
Man hospitalized after stabbing at Lansing residence
Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens
Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens

Latest News

The Pentagon report on sexual assaults in the military is expected to be released Thursday.
Military sex assault reports rise, even as Army numbers fall
Grand Ledge Community Band
The Grand Ledge Community Band Previews a Show for Animals
Arbor Day
Celebrating Arbor Day with Local Ecology Group
This undated mugshot provided by the Houston Police Department shows Erick Aguirre, who was...
Police say man continued date after fatal shooting over $40
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomed a baby white-faced Saki monkey this week.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes new white-faced baby monkey