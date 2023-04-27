16-year-old shot on Lansing’s south side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 16-year-old boy was shot Thursday afternoon on Lansing’s south side.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 4:45 p.m. at a residence located near the intersection of Edgewood Boulevard and Cedar Street. Police said officers arrived at the scene and found a 16-year-old boy that had been shot in the leg. He was transported to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

While no arrests have been made, police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

