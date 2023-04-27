100 Club of Greater Lansing honors police officers’ heroism at 35th Annual Awards

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 100 Club of Greater Lansing held its 35th Annual Hero Awards on Wednesday to honor law enforcement officers from the Lansing Police Department, Michigan State Police and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office for their bravery and professional excellence in crime and drug prevention.

Ingham County Sheriff and 100 Club President Scott Wriggelsworth praised the men and women who risked their lives to keep their communities safe.

“Every time the men and women of police and fire, EMS respond, go to work, you never know what the next call is going to be,” Wriggelsworth said. “You never know what the next danger is going to be and they also never know if they’re going to go home that night.”

The 100 Club provides immediate assistance to the families of law enforcement officials killed in the line of duty.

“Within 48 hours of a line of duty death in the tri-county area, we will deliver a check to the surviving family members for $10,000,” Wriggelsworth said. “The reason we do that is we want the survivors to be able to focus on grieving.”

The organization also provides long-term assistance to families by providing scholarships and covering education expenses.

Among the officers recognized at the ceremony was Randy Volosky, a detective with the Lansing Township Police Department who helped solve a homicide that took place on New Year’s Eve. He spoke of the stress, violence, and chaos that come with his job and expressed gratitude for being recognized for his work.

“It’s a positive experience to be able to come and be recognized for it and share that with them,” Volosky said.

One woman said her husband’s job as a police officer impacts her entire family.

“It’s terrifying to think about your spouse not coming back. You do as much planning as you can but there are always things you don’t plan for,” said Natalie Macomber. “To know that there’s an organization out there that will help you in that immediate time of need when you’re really not thinking about what you’re going to do financially or what am I going to do support-wise tomorrow? To know there’s an organization like that means the world.”

The ceremony focused solely on police officers, and a separate awards ceremony will be held for the fire department at a later date.

For more information, or to donate to the 100 Club of Greater Lansing, visit its official website.

