Video of tired anteater who won’t get out of bed goes viral

Many can relate to this sleepy critter who just doesn't want to get out of bed for his keeper.
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An anteater that sleeps up to 18 hours a day has become a viral sensation as drowsy fans relate to how hard it is to get him up.

In a video posted on TikTok, the anteater’s keeper, Kelly Rauch, seems to be unable to get him to wake up.

Not even ear rubs or his favorite treat, avocado, can get Eury to get out of bed. But nothing can keep him from putting his paw over his ear.

“This is an everyday thing for me; getting this boy out of bed. It’s difficult,” Rauch said.

Eury, named after the vacuum cleaner brand Eureka, is 22 years old, which is ancient for an anteater.

The Greensboro North Carolina Science Center captioned the TikTok video “Our sweet, forever teenager.” It went massively viral because many seem to be able to relate.

“Just 5 more minutes,” one person replied.

But Eury has to get up so he can take his medicine mixed in with avocado. He takes medical cannabis for his aches and pains and even gets acupuncture for his arthritis.

In the wild, anteaters like Eury typically only live to about 14 years of age.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employee dies in ‘industrial accident’ at Alliance Interiors in Delta Township
“While I remained committed to my role as a public servant, at this time I realize there isn’t...
St. Johns mayor resigns during City Commission meeting citing ‘hostility’
Michigan State Police goes undercover to catch distracted drivers
US Postal Service hiring nearly 2,000 positions across Michigan
St. Johns police reports Verizon users unable to call 911 due to outage
Verizon services restored for most mid-Michigan residents

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Utah Republican Party Organizing Convention at Utah...
Disney sues DeSantis, calling park takeover ‘retaliation’
Major road work begins in Calhoun County next week
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in...
North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people
President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol pause after laying a wreath as...
US to dock nuclear subs in South Korea for 1st time in 40 years
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during an interview in his office Wednesday, April...
Asa Hutchinson formally launches 2024 campaign in Arkansas