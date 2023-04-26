Vehicle hauling manure crashes into Ionia County pond

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A tractor hauling manure crashed into a pond Wednesday morning in Easton Township.

According to authorities, the driver lost control of the vehicle on Potters Road, just west of Johnson Road, and drive into a pond just before 9 a.m.

Authorities said the tractor was partially submerged and the tanker trailer had rolled over. The driver was not injured.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has been notified of the crash and Ionia County Emergency Management has already surveyed the area.

