Traffic stop leads to Grand Ledge officer delivering pizza
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge police ended up delivering pizza after arresting the delivery driver Saturday.

Officer Devereaux and K-9 Thor arrested a delivery driver on April 22 after discovering the driver had outstanding warrants.

When Devereaux discovered the delivery driver was en route to a home—she and Thor took the initiative and completed the delivery themselves.

“We heard the pizza was still warm!” said Grand Ledge Police Department.

