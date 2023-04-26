Traffic stop leads to Grand Ledge officer delivering pizza

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge police ended up delivering pizza after arresting the delivery driver Saturday.

Officer Devereaux and K-9 Thor arrested a delivery driver on April 22 after discovering the driver had outstanding warrants.

When Devereaux discovered the delivery driver was en route to a home—she and Thor took the initiative and completed the delivery themselves.

“We heard the pizza was still warm!” said Grand Ledge Police Department.

