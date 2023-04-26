Staudt on Sports LIVE: Swedish homecoming for Red Wings
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk with his take on the newly announced NHL Global Series that will send the Red Wings to Sweden.
More:
- Wild, Red Wings, Maple Leafs and Senators going to Sweden
- MSU basketball announces home and away conference opponents
