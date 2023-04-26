Staudt on Sports LIVE: Swedish homecoming for Red Wings

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk with his take on the newly announced NHL Global Series that will send the Red Wings to Sweden.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employee dies in ‘industrial accident’ at Alliance Interiors in Delta Township
“While I remained committed to my role as a public servant, at this time I realize there isn’t...
St. Johns mayor resigns during City Commission meeting citing ‘hostility’
Michigan State Police goes undercover to catch distracted drivers
US Postal Service hiring nearly 2,000 positions across Michigan
St. Johns police reports Verizon users unable to call 911 due to outage
Verizon services restored for most mid-Michigan residents

Latest News

Michigan Panthers
The Michigan Panthers Cheerleaders Perform for the First Time Ever!
Michigan Panthers
Cheer on the USFL’s Michigan Panthers with Their New Cheer Team!
Wellness Watch
Learning the Signs of Esophageal Cancer
Fairy Fest
Enchant Children's Education with Fairy Fest
Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police...
Ann Arbor police seek suspect accused of assaulting officers at block party