Police, dispatch report Verizon users unable to call 911 due to outage

St. Johns police reports Verizon users unable to call 911 due to outage(Pexels)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police and dispatch report Verizon users are experiencing an outage, making it difficult for people to call 911.

St. Johns Police said Wednesday there is a Verizon Wireless outage.

Police said on Facebook on April 26 that Verizon users cannot call 911.

Ingham County 911 Central Dispatch said on Facebook Wednesday, as well, that Verizon Wireless users are having service issues.

“If you’re connected to a wifi network and enable wifi calling on your phone, you may be able to make calls,” said Ingham County dispatch.

Anyone needing police, fire or E.M.S.—police advise people to go to the nearest police station, fire station or hospital.

