Some nice weather peeks in and what’s ahead on Studio 10

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There will be just two nice days moving forward to the end of the week. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki breaks down which days those will be. Plus Claudia Sella joins the Now Desk with a sneak peek of what’s on Studio 10, including a special appearance from the Michigan Panthers Cheerleaders, where a fairy festival will be held, and which legendary comedienne is celebrating a milestone birthday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 26, 2023

  • Average High: 62º Average Low 40º
  • Lansing Record High: 88° 1915
  • Lansing Record Low: 22° 1874
  • Jackson Record High: 89º 1915
  • Jackson Record Low: 25º 2006

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employee dies in ‘industrial accident’ at Alliance Interiors in Delta Township
“While I remained committed to my role as a public servant, at this time I realize there isn’t...
St. Johns mayor resigns during City Commission meeting citing ‘hostility’
Michigan State Police goes undercover to catch distracted drivers
US Postal Service hiring nearly 2,000 positions across Michigan
St. Johns police reports Verizon users unable to call 911 due to outage
Verizon services restored for most mid-Michigan residents

Latest News

CATA plans new route with 30 additional stops
Slotkin proposes bill for federal firefighter cancer screenings
Dogs from Texas flying to Jackson County Airport
Dogs from Texas flying to Jackson County Airport
Former Lansing Sears building turning into ‘entertainment destination’ (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Realtor group searches for businesses replacing former Lansing Sears building