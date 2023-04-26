Some nice weather peeks in and what’s ahead on Studio 10
Apr. 26, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There will be just two nice days moving forward to the end of the week. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki breaks down which days those will be. Plus Claudia Sella joins the Now Desk with a sneak peek of what’s on Studio 10, including a special appearance from the Michigan Panthers Cheerleaders, where a fairy festival will be held, and which legendary comedienne is celebrating a milestone birthday.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 26, 2023
- Average High: 62º Average Low 40º
- Lansing Record High: 88° 1915
- Lansing Record Low: 22° 1874
- Jackson Record High: 89º 1915
- Jackson Record Low: 25º 2006
