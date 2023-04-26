Slotkin proposes bill for federal firefighter cancer screenings

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin introduced the Federal Fire Fighter Cancer Detection & Prevention Act on Wednesday.

The goal of the legislation is to provide cancer screenings to federal firefighters at the Department of Defense.

Active-duty and civilian firefighters would be eligible for prostate, colorectal, and breast cancer as part of their annual Department of Defense physicals.

Rep. Slotkin explains ”our firefighters charge headfirst into the flames to keep their communities safe, exposing themselves to dangerous toxins in the process. That’s why it’s on all of us to make sure they’re receiving the proper medical care they’ve earned.”

”Fire fighters on DOD installations, and in communities around the world, are exposed to carcinogens every day, making us sick. It is critical that the DOD provide federal fire fighters with enhanced cancer screenings to ensure they have every opportunity to identify and beat cancer,” said International Association of Fire Fighters General President Edward A. Kelly.

