Refugee Development Center provides aid for homeless refugees in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing City Council’s Committee for Homelessness and Solutions met Tuesday to discuss resources for refugees in the area.

The Refugee Development Center (RDC) provided data on refugee homelessness in Lansing and the resources available to help. The center has become a safe haven for many refugees who have been displaced from their home countries for various reasons. They have one of the largest English language programs in the city and help about 2,000 refugees annually with resources that will aid them in acclimating to their new lives in America.

Erika Brown-Binion, the Executive Director of the Refugee Development Center, spoke about the desire for refugees to find another place to belong and how the center helps them feel like they belong in Lansing.

“We liked to think that the RDC is a part of that and helps people feel like they do belong here and can stay and make our city even greater than it already is,” Brown-Binion said. “Really to help refugees, immigrants, other newcomers who come to our community to help them thrive. That is all founded in education: it’s English classes, it’s mentoring, it’s tutoring. It’s helping people feel welcome when they arrive and have access to the services that either exist or create new services that we learn about because there is a gap there.”

Brown-Binion said its education classes are a big part of acclimation and are one of its larger programs for refugees.

“Our classes are bustling, every time we open up a new classroom, it is full,” Brown-Binion said. “We serve about 400 students every single year in our English classes.”

For many refugees, leaving their entire lives behind means leaving their family members as well. Brown-Binion stated that the RDC wants to become like a family for these refugees and welcomes them with a home visit and a welcome basket. The center has even opened a childcare space in their center so that any family member can join their services and programs while their kids are taken care of.

The Refugee Development Center is always looking for volunteers to teach English, tutor, and mentor refugees. They have opened their summer volunteer applications, you can find more information on its official website.

