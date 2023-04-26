Potter Park Zoo brings back ‘happy-hour style’ Zoo Nights

(Potter Park Zoo)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Zoo Nights, an event featuring local restaurants and adult beverages is returning to the Potter Park Zoo.

Guests aged 21 and over are invited to see the zoo after-hours, visit with the animals, and enjoy yard games with friends.

Zoo nights grants visitors exclusive access to the zoo after-hours to take in the sights and sounds of the animals, all while sampling food and beverages from local vendors.

Zoo Nights are scheduled for May 11, June 15, July 20, and August 17 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employee dies in ‘industrial accident’ at Alliance Interiors in Delta Township
“While I remained committed to my role as a public servant, at this time I realize there isn’t...
St. Johns mayor resigns during City Commission meeting citing ‘hostility’
McAlister’s Deli in Lansing relocating
McAlister’s Deli in Lansing relocating
US Postal Service hiring nearly 2,000 positions across Michigan
St. Johns police reports Verizon users unable to call 911 due to outage
Verizon services restored for most mid-Michigan residents

Latest News

Michigan State University launch research study for children with anxiety
Studio 10 Snuggles For Charleigh
Studio 10 Snuggles For Charleigh
Michigan Panthers
The Michigan Panthers Cheerleaders Perform for the First Time Ever!
Michigan Panthers
Cheer on the USFL’s Michigan Panthers with Their New Cheer Team!