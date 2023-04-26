Potter Park Zoo brings back ‘happy-hour style’ Zoo Nights

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Zoo Nights, an event featuring local restaurants and adult beverages is returning to the Potter Park Zoo.

Guests aged 21 and over are invited to see the zoo after-hours, visit with the animals, and enjoy yard games with friends.

Zoo nights grants visitors exclusive access to the zoo after-hours to take in the sights and sounds of the animals, all while sampling food and beverages from local vendors.

Zoo Nights are scheduled for May 11, June 15, July 20, and August 17 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tickets are $20.

